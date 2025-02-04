Microsoft blocks free app to bypass Windows 11 24H2 system requirements

Last October, media outlets wrote about a new third-party tool called Flyby11. That one allows users to bypass Windows 11 system requirements, including for version 24H2.

Now, the application has received an update with a Registry modification that Microsoft once offered in the official Windows 11 installation guide. In addition, the update includes an improved script that should increase the software’s stability.

However, Flyby11’s developer warns that Microsoft Defender marks the app as a PUA (Potentially Unwanted Application).

This is new in Flyby11 1.2

First, the release notes mention updates to Microsoft’s recent changes. The app has been updated to comply with Microsoft’s latest CPU and TPM policies. Second, stability is said to be improved. Scripts have been refined and thoroughly tested to make the app more stable.

It is important to note that Microsoft does not officially support this method. Microsoft Defender marks the app as PUA:Win32/Patcher. Those who want to proceed with the upgrade can ignore the warning. The developer will contact Microsoft to verify whether this is a legitimate classification or a false positive.

According to the Microsoft Security Intelligence Web site, PUA:Win32/Patcher refers to an application with a bad reputation that can affect the user experience. The tool is recognized by some antivirus programs under different names. Such as TR/Spy.23040.293 (Avira), Virus.Win32.Oliga (Ikarus), Troj/Bdoor-AZC (Sophos) and Win32/HackTool.Patcher.T (ESET).

Usually, unauthorized tools, such as activators and patches, get these classifications. But that does not necessarily mean they are harmful. In the case of Flyby11, the warning is likely because it bypasses Windows 11 requirements.

Caution

Because this is an unofficial application, you should test it on a virtual machine (VM) before running it on your main computer. Now that Defender has flagged the app, extra caution is advised, although sometimes the lack of a digital signature can also cause a false alert.

Flyby11 1.2 is available on the official GitHub repository (https://github.com/). Alternative methods, such as Rufus, can also install Windows 11 without the stringent hardware requirements.