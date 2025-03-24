CrowdStrike expands Falcon platform with Network Vulnerability Assessment

Network Vulnerability Assessment identifies vulnerabilities in routers, switches, and firewalls in real-time without using additional scanners, agents, or hardware.

The new functionality allows organizations to replace outdated vulnerability management systems and consolidate security operations within the Falcon platform. Falcon Exposure Management users can use the new tool to scan up to 10 percent of their assets for free to immediately experience the platform’s benefits.

According to CrowdStrike, traditional vulnerability management systems fall short in addressing modern risks. These systems often fail to recognize how attackers use multiple vulnerabilities during attacks. The 2025 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report shows that attackers increasingly exploit multiple vulnerabilities with low or medium risk scores to escalate privileges and execute code remotely.

Traditional scanning solutions lack the intelligence and AI capabilities to correlate vulnerabilities with actual attack techniques. They also require agents and hardware, which creates operational complexity without offering real risk mitigation.

AI-driven risk analysis

Falcon Exposure Management prioritizes vulnerabilities based on actual attack activities and attack paths. By understanding how attackers exploit multiple vulnerabilities in series, CrowdStrike believes security teams can reduce critical vulnerabilities by up to 98 percent.

CrowdStrike already has experience integrating AI into its products. The company previously introduced Charlotte AI, a generative AI tool that allows users to query the Falcon platform intelligently and analyze potential threats faster.

The new Network Vulnerability Assessment function is available immediately as part of Falcon Exposure Management. All users receive free scanning for up to 10 percent of their assets, without additional configuration.