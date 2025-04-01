Automatic updates to VMware Workstation no longer work after Broadcom change

VMware Workstation users report that the software’s automatic update functionality no longer works. This is after Broadcom redirected the download URL to its general support page, which led to certificate errors.

This is reported by BleepingComputer. The software contains a feature that checks for new updates at startup if enabled. This feature can be activated manually via Help > Software Updates. This allows the program to connect to the update server via this link to check for and download updates.

However, the URL now redirects to Broadcom’s general support page, causing the application to display certificate validation errors and rendering the built-in update mechanism unusable.

Certificate error

An error message appears when connecting to the update server, stating that a certificate error has occurred and that users should check their internet settings or contact their system administrator.

Users are now forced to log on to Broadcom’s website manually, search for the correct version, and install it themselves. This leads to frustration among customers who expect a seamless update experience. A post on the Broadcom community forums notes that users must manually download the latest installer from the Broadcom support portal. It also mentions that this change has caused a lot of annoyance because it was implemented without prior notification.

Risk of missing bug fixes

Although VMware Workstation is still functioning, this faulty update system can cause users to miss important bug fixes or security patches. This is mainly because it is not immediately clear that the automatic update function is broken – until one tries to use it.

Broadcom has not yet issued a public statement or solution to the problem. BleepingComputer confirmed that the bug is still present in VMware Workstation 17.6.3, the latest version of the software. The platform has asked Broadcom for clarification on this change but has not yet received a response.

