Riverbed accelerates problem solving with AI

Riverbed is expanding its platform with AI functionalities. The company is introducing a combination of Generative, Predictive and Agentic AI and new data observability modules. The innovations focus on predicting IT problems before they affect users and simplifying troubleshooting via AI.

The new AI offering is built on Riverbed’s experience gained from over 64 million AI remediations with customers. These innovations allow for the transition from reactive to predictive IT operations.

Central to the announcement is the addition of three AI variants. Riverbed IQ Assist uses Generative AI for direct, context-rich insights without long chatbot conversations. The system graphically displays the source of problems and suggests solutions.

The second innovation is Riverbed Predictive AI, which analyzes real-time and historical telemetry to detect problems early. It acts as an early warning system to prevent disruptions.

Finally, Riverbed introduces Agentic AI, which offers automation without coding requirements. It allows teams to integrate intelligent, task-specific AI agents into workflows via drag-and-drop.

Improved data collection and observability

In addition to AI capabilities, Riverbed is launching three new data collection modules via Riverbed Unified Agent. The Unified Communications (UC) Module provides real-time analytics for the Microsoft Teams, Zoom and WebEx platforms.

The NPM+ Packet Capture Module offers network diagnostics for endpoints, with support for packet capture on Windows, macOS and Linux systems. It is specifically designed for Zero Trust environments.

The third addition, Aternity for Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi, offers visibility across the entire Intel connected ecosystem. The Intel Connectivity Analytics SDK powers this module.

