Tonic Security emerges from stealth mode to offer AI-driven exposure management

Tonic Security, a cybersecurity start-up from Tel Aviv, is emerging from stealth mode. It is doing so with $7 million in seed funding, which it intends to use to help organizations respond more quickly and effectively to vulnerabilities. The new offering on the market mainly does this by adding context to alerts. This should make it much more manageable.

The problem Tonic Security wants to solve sounds familiar. Security teams are drowning in alerts from dozens of different tools. This means they can’t possibly handle all the notifications from these tools and end up making the wrong choices about what’s important and what’s not. As a result, real risks go unnoticed. Attackers can ultimately exploit these vulnerabilities.

Tonic’s approach is to add context to everything it finds. The platform uses domain-specific AI agents and its own Data Fabric to merge data from threat intelligence and specific knowledge about organizations. Think of tickets, documents, emails, and messages. Based on this, organizations can quickly determine the potential business impact, what operational dependencies exist, and how likely it is that a vulnerability will actually be exploited. Security teams can then accurately assess what steps they need to take to remediate the vulnerability.

Experienced team tackles major problem

Tonic Security is led by Sharon Isaaci (CEO), David Warshavski (CPO), and Greg Ainbinder (CTO). Three people with considerable experience in the industry. Isaaci was an executive at Sygnia and previously CISO and Senior Intelligence Officer at the IDF. Warshavski led the Red Team and Enterprise Security department at Sygnia. Ainbinder was involved in AI development at intelligence unit 8200.

It is no coincidence that this trio started a company together. They all saw the same problem in practice. As CISO and incident responder at Fortune 500 companies, Isaaci noticed that most data breaches could have been prevented in hindsight. These were often known exposures that were incorrectly prioritized. This caused so much frustration for him and his co-founders that they wanted to do something about it. Tonic Security is the result.

