Rubrik and CrowdStrike expand identity security with rollback feature

Rubrik Identity Resilience integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security. The expanded collaboration aims to detect identity attacks and fully roll back malicious changes to a secure state.

Organizations are under increasing pressure to protect hybrid identities from increasingly sophisticated attacks, both in on-premises and cloud environments. CrowdStrike and Rubrik were already collaborating in the areas of XDR technology and data protection. With this new integration, they are now also strengthening their identity security capabilities.

Accelerated investigation via Falcon console

The integration accelerates investigation and workflows in the CrowdStrike Falcon console. Links to Falcon Fusion SOAR, Next-Gen SIEM, Falcon Threat Intelligence, and Charlotte AI enable security teams to streamline the investigation and response process. They can initiate rollback actions, track completion, and orchestrate recovery workflows.

“By expanding Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security with rollback and recovery, we’re giving customers a complete solution – detect, adapt, and reverse – that minimizes disruption and keeps operations running in the face of identity-based threats,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik.

Detection and recovery in one solution

CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security protects every identity, whether human, non-human, or AI agent. It blocks initial access, prevents privilege escalation, and stops lateral movement. With Rubrik Identity Resilience, customers can then take the next step: reverse malicious changes and return identity systems to a secure, immutable state.

The new integration provides real-time detection of identity threats and correlation of malicious changes. Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security delivers AI-driven correlation of suspicious changes in identity providers such as Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta. Rubrik receives those alerts and identifies the malicious changes made by the compromised identity.

In addition, organizations can surgically reverse malicious changes. Rubrik Identity Resilience restores and reverses malicious actions, with immutability preventing systems from being abused again. In the worst case, Rubrik provides a complete, clean IdP recovery.