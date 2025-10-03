Japanese Asahi factories shut down after cyberattack

Japanese beverage producer Asahi is facing serious disruptions after a cyberattack. Since the beginning of this week, most of its factories in Japan have been shut down because the attack affected the group’s ordering and distribution system. As a result, orders and deliveries have been completely suspended. Major retailers are now warning of shortages of beer, soft drinks, bottled tea, and other products.

Convenience stores such as FamilyMart and 7-Eleven confirm that shelves will be emptying. Asahi confirmed that the system failure was caused by a cyberattack that affected its order and delivery systems, call centers, and customer service. The company apologized to customers and business partners and emphasized that the problems only affect its Japanese operations.

European breweries, including those in the United Kingdom where Fullers, London Pride, Cornish Orchards, and Dark Star are produced, are continuing to operate normally for the time being. So far, no personal data has been found to have been leaked, nor has any company data been disclosed.

Disruption has significant impact

The attack comes at a sensitive time for Asahi. The group is Japan’s largest brewer and owns international brands such as Peroni, Pilsner Urquell, and Grolsch. Approximately half of its total revenue comes from the Japanese market, which means that the impact of a prolonged disruption could be significant.

In an earlier risk report, the company had already identified cyberattacks as one of the most significant threats in the short and medium term. At the time, it pointed to potential cash flow problems and reputational damage that could arise from such an attack. SecurityWeek notes that Asahi itself has not yet released any technical details about the type of attack or the malware used.

Although Asahi is actively working on recovery, it has not yet provided a timeline for resuming deliveries. For Japanese consumers, this means empty shelves for the time being, while competitors may benefit from the temporary absence of the market leader and strengthen their position in the market.