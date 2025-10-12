Dutch restrict Nexperia to keep its chip secrets outside of China

For one year, Nexperia is only allowed to take decisive action when the Dutch government allows it. The Ministry of Economic Affairs is doing this to prevent Nexperia’s chip expertise from falling into Chinese hands.

The move is emphatically an emergency measure. Dutch chip manufacturer Nexperia will not be allowed to relocate any of its business units, appoint executives, or make critical decisions about its own business operations in the coming years without the green light from its government. This has been reported by both Chinese media, where the news first appeared this weekend, and Dutch news publication NRC Handelsblad. Nexperia is owned by the Chinese holding company Wingtech.

Chinese CEO removed from office

The Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber has also removed Nexperia CEO Zhang Xuezheng from his position. This happened after a request from three Nexperia directors on October 1. An emergency hearing on October 6 led to Zhang being temporarily replaced by a non-Chinese director.

Nexperia received the letter from the Ministry of Economic Affairs on September 30, one day before the US imposed stricter export restrictions on Chinese companies. These rules make it impossible for the company to purchase American goods without a license. Since December 2024, Wingtech has been subject to the US’s long-standing tough anti-Chinese measures.

Wingtech responded angrily in an online statement that was later removed. The company spoke of “excessive interference” and “discrimination against companies with Chinese investors.” It also accused foreign management members of exploiting geopolitical tensions.

Emergency measures of unprecedented scale

According to NRC insiders, there were signs that Nexperia was planning to leak chip knowledge to China. This would pose a direct threat to the national and economic security of the Netherlands. The measure is being implemented through the Goods Availability Act, a reserve instrument for extraordinary circumstances such as war or acute national emergencies.

The NRC rightly points out that Nexperia does not design advanced chips compared to powerhouses such as Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, or Intel. Nevertheless, its business processes focused on efficiency, such as increasing the yield rate (output) and thereby reducing defective chips, are absolutely valuable.

In an official response, Nexperia refrains from comment and states that it complies with “all laws, regulations, and export restrictions.”

Read also: China tries its hand at advanced AI chips without Nvidia: will it succeed?