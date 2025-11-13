Link11 aims to grow further through expansion in the Netherlands

Link11 is further expanding its presence in the Netherlands. The European IT security provider has appointed Stefan Benske as Account Executive Netherlands to support more organizations with cloud-native DDoS protection and web application security. The focus is on sectors that rely on critical digital infrastructure.

With more than twenty years of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise sales, Stefan Benske will further develop Link11’s presence in the Netherlands. He will support existing customers and approach new organizations, with a special focus on sectors with critical digital infrastructure. Benske was already working as an Account Executive at Link11, but will now focus specifically on our country.

Benske aims to position Link11 as a trusted cybersecurity partner. The adoption of cloud-native WAAP and DDoS protection must be accelerated. He also supports organizations with European compliance requirements, including NIS2.

“I look forward to further putting Link11 on the map in the Netherlands and working with customers and partners to create a more secure digital environment,” said Benske. He sees opportunities to make a real impact in a market that is in flux.

Market with growing demand

Link11 sees the Netherlands as a strategic market. The company is already active in the transport, ticketing, e-commerce, and retail sectors. The country’s high level of digital activity and presence of critical infrastructure make it attractive. Think of Schiphol Airport, the Port of Rotterdam, transport and logistics networks, the financial sector, and public institutions.

These sectors have a complex IT infrastructure that must be optimally protected against cyber threats. Politically motivated DDoS attacks are a growing problem. In addition, demand for sovereign, cloud-native infrastructures is increasing. The European NIS2 directive, which will come into force in 2026, obliges companies and governments to further strengthen their cybersecurity.

Benske will play an active role in the local partner network by collaborating with MSPs, integrators, and cloud providers. Joint innovation and enablement programs are intended to further strengthen organizations’ cybersecurity.

Rolf Gierhard, CRO of Link11, emphasizes the importance of this step. “The increasing complexity of cyber threats, including politically motivated DDoS attacks, makes it crucial for companies and governments to actively secure their digital infrastructure and comply with European compliance requirements such as NIS2.”

Tip: Russia-linked COLDRIVER adopts ClickFix technique