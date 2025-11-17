Eurofiber reports data breach in France, major customers affected

Eurofiber France reported on Sunday that the company had already discovered a data breach in its internal ticket management system and ATE customer portal on November 13. The attacker managed to gain access via a vulnerability in the software used, after which data was stolen.

Eurofiber reports that the breach was quickly fixed and that the affected systems were immediately placed under increased surveillance. The company says it is working closely with cybersecurity specialists to further analyze the incident and strengthen security.

However, external sources suggest a broader scope than Eurofiber indicates on its own website. International Cyber Digest speaks of approximately 3,600 possible victims. According to that channel, a leaked list includes major French companies and institutions, including Thales, Orange, TotalEnergies, the French railways, and several ministries. According to the FD, the data ranges from documents and identity cards to cloud configurations.

Data on the dark web

In addition, according to Dark Web Informer, the stolen data has been offered for sale on the dark web. This indicates an attempt to monetize the stolen data. It remains unclear which parts of the published dataset can be directly traced back to Eurofiber and which may originate from other sources.

Eurofiber emphasizes that the impact is limited to its French operations. Dutch customers are not affected, the company replied to questions from the Dutch news agency FD. The French privacy regulator CNIL has been informed, and the investigation is ongoing. Eurofiber says it will continue to inform customers as long as the incident continues and states that its services remained operational during the attack.

Eurofiber was founded in 2000 as a provider of fiber optic infrastructure in the Netherlands and later expanded its network to Belgium, France, and Germany. Since 2015, the company has been majority-owned by the French investment fund Antin Infrastructure Partners, which is active in infrastructure sectors such as energy, transport, and telecommunications. In 2020, the Dutch pension fund PGGM also joined as a shareholder. Since then, the combination of both parties has determined Eurofiber’s strategic course and investment scope.