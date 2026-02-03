Eurofiber expands into Luxembourg with LuxNetwork acquisition

Eurofiber has announced the acquisition of LuxNetwork, a Luxembourg-based B2B network provider. The deal strengthens Eurofiber’s position in the Benelux and adds an additional country to the operator’s footprint. Luxembourg will thus become a more important connectivity hub within the network.

The acquisition was announced today. Founded in 2012, LuxNetwork has developed into a provider of business-critical connectivity services between Luxembourg and European cities with large IT infrastructures, such as Frankfurt, Brussels, Paris, and Amsterdam. Following the acquisition, LuxNetwork will be fully integrated into Eurofiber Belgium.

400G-ready DWDM network as an asset

LuxNetwork has a recently rolled out 400G-ready DWDM network as its backbone. DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology increases the capacity of fiber optic networks by transmitting data on multiple wavelengths simultaneously via a single fiber. This makes it possible to transport very large volumes of data, which is ideal for AI applications where data speed is often the bottleneck.

The technology is particularly relevant for customers such as financial institutions, media, technology companies, and hyperscalers, says Hans Witdouck, CEO of Eurofiber Belgium. “LuxNetwork’s high-quality DWDM network significantly strengthens our international footprint. This allows us to broaden our open-access connectivity offering.”

Cross-border connections central

With this acquisition, Eurofiber is expanding the reach and density of its open-access digital infrastructure and strengthening connections across national borders. The company will also continue to invest locally in Luxembourg, with customers continuing to receive support from the Luxembourg office.

Luc Lutot, CEO and founder of LuxNetwork, sees the deal as a logical step. “It enables us to expand our expertise and respond to the growing demand for high-capacity connectivity,” he says. According to him, the expertise and customer focus of the LuxNetwork team will remain unchanged.

