Infoblox integrates threat rules into AWS Network Firewall

Infoblox introduces a new DNS-based security integration for AWS Network Firewall. The solution, which will be available through the AWS Marketplace, is designed to help organizations identify and block threats earlier.

The rule sets are managed directly from the AWS environment and connect to existing cloud infrastructure without the need to install additional components.

According to Infoblox, attackers are responding faster and faster. They are increasingly using automation and AI to bypass security layers. The company claims that DNS traffic is an early indicator of malicious activity and that predictive threat intelligence helps organizations stop threats before they have an impact. Infoblox states that its threat intelligence picks up signals dozens of days earlier than traditional solutions on average.

Less manual maintenance

The managed rules consist of pre-compiled groups of rules that use AWS Network Firewall to block connections to suspicious or known malicious domains. By automatically updating the rule sets, most of the manual maintenance normally associated with firewall configuration is eliminated. Infoblox claims that this significantly reduces the operational burden on security teams.

Another argument put forward by Infoblox is that the approach responds to a growing dependence on DNS by attackers. DNS is widely used for phishing, command-and-control, and data exfiltration. According to the company, traditional firewalls often offer only limited protection against this type of DNS abuse. By incorporating Infoblox’s information sources directly into AWS Network Firewall, organizations gain visibility into attempts to communicate with suspicious domains through existing AWS logging and alerting mechanisms.

The introduction will start as a Limited Preview, in which a subset of threat signals will be available. A full version will follow when it becomes generally available. Infoblox refers to recent studies that show that data breaches in the United States cost an average of more than $10 million, and argues that faster detection via DNS signals can reduce the risk of such incidents.