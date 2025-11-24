Trend Micro launches AI Security Package

In December, Trend Micro will introduce the Trend Vision One AI Security Package, which combines proactive exposure management with comprehensive analytics for AI environments. It protects the entire AI application stack, from model development to runtime.

Organizations are rapidly building AI systems, but most lack insight into how these systems process data, make decisions, or can be exploited by threat actors. Traditional security tools for endpoints, networks, and the cloud are not designed to understand model behavior or AI-specific risks such as prompt injection, data poisoning, or output manipulation.

According to Trend Micro, Trend Vision One offers a change by detecting risks in models and automatically protecting them through intelligent AI guardrails. AI Application Security includes an AI Scanner that continuously monitors models for vulnerabilities and applies AI guardrails to defend against threats. This creates a seamless, proactive closed-loop system for AI risk management.

The AI Security Blueprint and Risk Insights establish auditable AI governance with a unified risk view. It provides actionable insights for compliance and protects proprietary models throughout the development pipeline.

Cloud Risk Management with Project View breaks down development security silos with real-time monitoring, instant threat alerts, and full visibility across supply chain pipelines. Agentless vulnerability detection in multi-cloud environments such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform offers zero-impact deployment and 24-hour asset visibility updates.

Container & Code Security delivers shift-left security by moving vulnerability analysis earlier in the development lifecycle. It reduces manual overhead through automation and ensures consistent policy enforcement. New File Integrity Monitoring for critical system files with Kubernetes and eBPF support enhances runtime protection.

File Security with NetApp Storage Support provides real-time malware and ransomware protection for cloud storage with a security-first design. Files never leave the environment; scanning is done locally with only metadata sent to Trend Micro. A Kubernetes-based architecture enables automatic scaling with unified Trend Vision One visibility.

Agentic SIEM combines real-time observability, IOC sweeping with threat intelligence, and automated security playbooks. It supports rapid ingestion of new cloud application logs within hours for correlation with Trend threat intelligence.

Finally, Zero Trust Secure Access extends zero trust to generative AI tools. It enables granular policy enforcement to control employee interaction, prevent exposure of sensitive data, and mitigate critical shadow IT risks.

Tip: Trend Micro strongly focuses on the multicloud