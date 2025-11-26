Cybereason officially acquired by LevelBlue

LevelBlue has completed its acquisition of Cybereason. The combination is expected to create one of the most comprehensive security platforms in the industry, with AI-driven threat detection and expertise from more than a thousand security specialists.

With the acquisition, the former AT&T Cybersecurity, now LevelBlue, is a leader in security, according to its CEO Bob McCullen. McCullen speaks of an “exciting next step” thanks to the deal. In any case, the coverage is extensive thanks to the combination of LevelBlue and Cybereason: MDR, incident response, and consulting now come together.

Steven T. Mnuchin, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and managing partner of Liberty Strategic Capital (LBC), joins the board of directors. LBC has now become an investor in LevelBlue alongside SoftBank and its Vision Fund 2.

Geographic expansion

The integration expands LevelBlue’s reach. The company now has a stronger presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. LevelBlue benefits from the expansion particularly in Japan, where Cybereason is one of the largest cybersecurity providers.

According to LevelBlue, customers will gain access to stronger endpoint security through the combination of Cybereason’s XDR capabilities with Trustwave’s MDR offering. DFIR services are being expanded through Cybereason’s technology and the earlier acquisition of Stroz Friedberg (formerly part of Aon Cybersecurity). This creates global coverage with forensic expertise that should be independent of specific technologies.

AI innovation at the core

The combined AI capabilities are a key focus, as outlined by the parties. LevelBlue integrates Cybereason’s AI innovations with its own agentic AI. This should enable operations at a speed that humans cannot keep up with, while actual employees can personally assist customers where necessary. Accuracy should improve as false positives are reduced, allowing teams to focus on real threats. To do this better than before, Cybereason’s research team is being merged with LevelBlue SpiderLabs.

Technology-agnostic approach

LevelBlue previously claimed to offer end-to-end security, from penetration testing to risk assessments and continuous monitoring. Whether customers rely on Microsoft, SentinelOne, or hybrid stacks, LevelBlue says it optimizes existing security investments. The company notes that it does not think in terms of defensive and offensive categories when it comes to security. There is no blue teaming or red teaming; organizations must be able to keep both in check through LevelBlue.

Recent acquisitions

The Cybereason deal follows LevelBlue’s previous acquisitions of Trustwave, Stroz Friedberg, and Elysium Digital. There is clearly an acquisition strategy at LevelBlue to become a more significant security player. Earlier this year, the company also announced a partnership with Akamai for web application security, so not all functionality is added through an acquisition deal.

McCullen emphasizes that the goal is to help customers move from reactive defense to “true” cyber resilience. The focus is on reducing risk and building long-term resilience against cyber threats.