LevelBlue and Akamai join forces for web application security

LevelBlue is launching a new Managed Web Application and API Protection service in collaboration with Akamai. The offering is designed to help organizations consolidate, simplify, and secure their web applications and APIs at scale.

According to research by Enterprise Strategy Group, the average number of web applications per organization will grow from 145 to more than 200 within two years. At the same time, the percentage of organizations with more than half of their applications using APIs will rise from 32 to 80 percent.

This explosive growth is causing security teams worldwide to struggle with discovering application and API deployments, securing them adequately at scale, and quickly identifying and mitigating attacks. In addition, security must be implemented without compromising performance. In other words, security players face a major challenge.

AI-driven protection

The new LevelBlue Managed WAAP service combines LevelBlue’s expertise with Akamai’s technology. The solution includes a next-generation web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection, bot security, and several fundamental API security capabilities.

AI-driven threat defense combines detection with global threat intelligence to identify anomalies, adapt to new attack vectors, and stay ahead of threats. Automated policy management led by experts reduces manual tuning and increases efficiency.

Expertise from two worlds

A dedicated WAAP Operations team from LevelBlue provides 24/7 support, monitoring, and advice. The solution automatically identifies and classifies web apps and APIs, prioritizes exposed or sensitive data-processing assets, and scales protection as needed.

“Today, a surprising number of organizations rely on multiple tools that are not purpose-built for web application and API security, leading to complexity, silos, and rising costs,” said Sundhar Annamalai, president of LevelBlue. “LevelBlue offers an alternative: proven services that consolidate and simplify protections with predictable investment. By combining LevelBlue’s operational expertise with Akamai’s proven technology, organizations can stay ahead of evolving threats and create cyber resilience for critical digital capabilities.”

Flexible implementation

LevelBlue Managed WAAP is available in two versions: Essential and Advanced. This gives organizations the flexibility to choose a service level that best suits their needs.

“In 2024 alone, Akamai saw over 311 billion web app attacks. As AI accelerates, threats are harder to spot, and security is tougher to control,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Akamai’s Application Security Portfolio. “Akamai and LevelBlue’s partnership gives customers access to a trusted, reliable team that combines industry-leading technology with the deep operational expertise of one of the world’s largest MSSPs. It’s a powerful combination with a flexible solution that can fast-track organizations to resilient protection and compliance.”