Zscaler launches AI Security Suite to secure AI applications

Zscaler presents a new AI Security Suite designed to help secure the deployment of generative and agentic AI. The cloud platform provides visibility into AI applications, models, and infrastructure.

Zscaler sees that companies are struggling to secure AI apps. Most organizations lack a comprehensive overview of the AI tools used within their walls. Think of generative AI applications, development environments, built-in AI in SaaS, and the underlying infrastructure. The lack of insight significantly limits their understanding of risks and data access.

This is dangerous. Recent figures from Zscaler show that most enterprise AI systems can be compromised in just 16 minutes. Critical vulnerabilities were found in 100 percent of the systems analyzed. This creates an urgent need for integrated security solutions.

Three pillars for AI security

The new Zscaler AI Security Suite addresses these challenges with three core functions. AI Asset Management provides CISOs and IT teams with a comprehensive overview of all AI apps, models, infrastructure, agents, and usage. This allows them to detect shadow AI, understand what data AI systems touch, and prioritize risks based on actual usage.

Secure Access to AI, in turn, helps security architects and IT administrators securely enable approved AI services. Think of development tools and AI models with Zero Trust controls, inline inspection, and prompt classification. This reduces data loss and misuse without compromising productivity.

Finally, Secure AI Infrastructure and Apps allow application teams to protect AI development throughout the entire lifecycle. From automated AI red teaming and prompt hardening to runtime guardrails and continuous risk assessments during development and production. Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry previously emphasized that traditional security approaches are not designed for AI security.

Visibility gap in AI traffic

“AI is changing how businesses operate, but traditional security approaches were not designed to secure AI,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Business leaders are looking for a comprehensive solution – not more point products. At Zscaler, we’re providing the security necessary for leaders to move forward with confidence and embrace the full spectrum of AI.”

The suite correlates asset discovery, access relationships, data lineage, runtime behavior, and security posture. This allows organizations to embrace AI more quickly while maintaining a high level of security, governance, and control. The platform provides a comprehensive inventory and dependency map of the AI footprint, including generative AI services, embedded AI in SaaS, development environments, MCP servers, agents, models, and AI infrastructure.

Zscaler emphasizes that AI traffic behaves differently from traditional web traffic. It is faster, non-human, and uses protocols that most security stacks simply cannot see. Without deep inspection and automated guardrails, Zscaler says companies are flying blind into the most significant technology transition of their lives.

Governance and partnerships

To simplify global AI adoption, Zscaler now helps customers align their security programs with frameworks such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and the EU AI Act. This governance is linked to CXO-level reporting on generative AI usage and deep ecosystem integrations with OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

In addition, Zscaler is expanding its defense capabilities with a new MCP gateway for secure automation. AI Deception is designed to distract and neutralize model-based attacks. The focus is on eliminating the choice between AI innovation and risk by providing organizations with the visibility and controls they need to securely build, deploy, and manage AI at enterprise scale.