Red Access turns any firewall into a full SSE platform

Red Access has announced firewall-native SSE, a cloud layer that adds Security Service Edge capabilities on top of existing firewalls. It promises that there is no need for a rip-and-replace strategy, no rollout of agents, and no browser changes required. The solution activates within hours and works across leading firewall vendors, including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, and Check Point.

The company says deployment is up to 80 percent faster compared to traditional SSE platforms. That speed claim sits at the center of the product’s pitch. According to the company, organizations can gain modern SSE capabilities without touching their current architecture.

Agentless approach targets slow SSE adoption

A key issue Red Access is tackling, is an apparent slowdown in SSE adoption. Integration with existing processes appears to be a tough nut to crack, meaning vendors need to meet customers halfway.

Red Access CEO Dor Zvi frames the product as a direct answer to this slowdown. “We built an agentless solution so that any company can activate such modern SSE and GenAI security seamlessly and within a few hours,” he said. “Simply by using Red Access’ configuration, any organization can get an instant upgrade to the advanced security capabilities of an SSE, over the top of their existing firewall.”

AI security and a full SSE stack

Firewall-native SSE delivers the core capabilities expected from SSE: Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), advanced phishing protection, enterprise browser controls, and Local Browser Isolation. On top of that, it adds dedicated protection for AI tools, desktop applications, browser extensions, messaging, and WebSocket traffic.

It should be noted that firewall vendors tend to be much more than that. An alternative to Red Access would be greater adoption of the tooling security vendors themselves offer. Although integration may prove tougher (some solutions, such as Palo Alto’s, offer both agent-based and agentless security), friction between vendor offerings may also prove troubling. Platforms have arisen to tackle that issue, too, which removes visibility gaps and harmonizes security approaches.

For Red Access, however, the aim is to simply add a modern security layer to traditional tooling with as little hassle as possible. That may prove to be a better solution thanks to rapid deployment and quick results.

