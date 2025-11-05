How SAP upskills 100,000 employees for the AI era

SAP is dedicating 15% of employee working time to learning as it transforms into a skills-led organization where AI proficiency is mandatory. Chief People Officer Gina Vorgiu Breuer explains how the enterprise software giant is preparing its global workforce for a future where AI handles 42% of tasks—without replacing humans.

At SAP Connect in Las Vegas, Breuer outlined SAP’s comprehensive AI workforce strategy to Techzine TV. The approach goes beyond simply introducing new tools; it fundamentally reshapes how the company thinks about jobs, skills, and human potential in an AI-augmented workplace.

From job titles to skills taxonomy

SAP is shifting from rigid job descriptions to a skills-based framework where AI capabilities sit at the top of requirements. “Skills for me are the new supply chain or the new currency in the age of AI,” Breuer explains. This transformation enables faster adaptation and personalized learning journeys for employees at different proficiency levels.

The company has developed a comprehensive skills taxonomy with AI competencies as mandatory requirements. While not everyone needs expert-level mastery, all employees must understand and adopt AI tools. This represents a significant cultural shift for an organization hiring 11,000-12,000 people annually.

Measuring success and managing concerns

SAP actively tracks AI adoption rates and aims for up to 30% productivity gains. However, implementation includes strict guardrails and maintains human oversight. “It’s not about AI against human,” Breuer emphasizes. “We’re creating AI-human power couples.”

The company addresses employee concerns through AI summits, learning programs, and an AI Launchpad where employees experiment and prototype solutions. This playful, hands-on approach helps reduce fear and distance from the technology.

New behaviors for a growth culture

SAP has redefined organizational behaviors, with “embrace curiosity” as a core principle. Constant adjustment is necessary as skills change rapidly. The company offers hyper-personalized, AI-assisted learning journeys that meet employees where they are.

Balancing flexibility with connection

While many US-based tech companies are focusing on a return-to-office policy, SAP continues to support flexible work arrangements. SAP encourages three days in-office and two days flexible. Breuer explains that this balance helps new hires experience company culture and enables the networking essential for effective collaboration. “Connection is made when humans meet,” she notes.

For Breuer, who thrives in changing environments, leading this transformation aligns with her expertise in large-scale business change. The emphasis remains on enabling both employees and leaders to navigate AI adoption while maintaining the human elements that drive innovation and engagement.

Watch the full interview to understand how SAP is orchestrating one of the largest workforce AI transformations in enterprise technology and what it means for the future of work.

