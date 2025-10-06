SAP rebuilds Ariba completely: what will change in February 2026

The biggest update coming to SAP’s business portfolio is for SAP Ariba, SAP’s source-to-pay platform. SAP has completely rebuilt Ariba on a new technology stack for better integrations, and it also offers the ability to seamlessly integrate AI into the complex business processes surrounding procurement. The revamped SAP Ariba is scheduled for release in February 2026.

SAP has completely rebuilt Ariba on top of the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). This will make it much easier to integrate with SAP Business Suite and SAP ERP, as well as with third-party ERP systems via open APIs.

Additionally, the user interface is being revamped, with SAP Ariba receiving a central launchpad featuring easy navigation, to-do lists, and insights. The design of the new interface also takes AI into account, considering how it can be efficiently integrated into business workflows. Think of contract analysis, setting up sourcing events, invoicing, as well as analyzing bids and generating overviews and analyses.

With the help of AI, SAP will also add automated sourcing. This means that bids can be analyzed automatically to see if they meet the set requirements. Even in complex situations, according to SAP.

In addition to updating the technology stack and user interface, SAP is also taking this opportunity to renew or expand certain parts of SAP Ariba.

Icertis Contract Intelligence

The contract management platform will also integrate with Icertis Contract Intelligence and will be equipped with native contract authoring tools. This will allow static contracts to be imported into SAP Ariba and converted into an SAP Ariba Contract.

Supplier management

Managing suppliers in SAP Ariba will become easier. Supplier management is being revamped and upgraded with 360-degree supplier profiles, performance evaluations, and AI-based risk analysis. This should make it easier to manage suppliers in Ariba.

Central intake management

Another new feature is central intake management: a single central starting point for all spend requests, from simple orders to complex sourcing events. This should centralize and clarify the jumble of purchase requests that prevails in many organizations.

All Joule AI agents in SAP Ariba:

AI will play a significant role in the new SAP Ariba. We have created an overview of the Joule AI agents that SAP has already described for Ariba. More agents may be added before February 2026.

Bid Analysis Agent

The Bid Analysis Agent will analyze supplier quotes, taking into account total costs, price per unit, shipping costs, payment terms, and other factors that are often overlooked in manual analyses. The agent generates an objective analysis for management or decision-makers within the organization.

AI supplier response summary

Joule AI will assist in reviewing and summarizing supplier responses to questionnaires. Joule consolidates all information in one place, giving procurement specialists a clear overview and enabling them to make faster decisions about category management, sourcing, and contracts.

Invoice creation

Joule can help employees outside the finance department to submit invoices for processing easily. This speeds up the invoicing process and payments to suppliers.

Intelligent contracting

Intelligent contracting extracts the most important information from contracts and presents it clearly in a summary. It also searches contracts for deviations and compliance issues. This should significantly reduce the time needed to review new agreements.

This is by no means a minor update to SAP Ariba. It is truly a relaunch of SAP Ariba as a platform. It was about time that SAP Ariba was revamped. SAP Ariba was once the standard for procurement within many organizations. Over the years, more innovative players in procurement have emerged. Now SAP is responding to the innovations in this field. In February, we will see whether this is reflected in the new platform.

SAP has not yet announced whether migrations to the new SAP Ariba will be performed automatically by SAP or if customers will need to take action themselves.