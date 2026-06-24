Salesforce Agentforce applications transform marketing workflows

Salesforce has embedded Agentforce AI agents across all its applications, fundamentally changing how marketing, sales, and service teams operate while maintaining the familiar workflows companies have relied on for years.

We spoke with Amber Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer for Agentforce Applications at Salesforce, during the Agentforce event. She explained how AI agents are transforming enterprise applications, and how they represent more than an incremental improvement. It’s fundamental reimagining of how employees interact with business software. “What’s different now is that they’re using agents to do the work so that your employees get to focus on things that they’re really great at. They don’t have to get bogged down by the minutiae of day-to-day,” Armstrong explained.

Most exciting time to be in marketing or the technology space

Armstrong expressed enthusiasm about the current momentum, “I don’t think there’s ever been a more exciting time to be in marketing or honestly in technology,” she said. At Salesforce, the transformation affects both how Salesforce’s internal marketing team operates and how the company’s customers approach marketing. A marketing team can use Agentforce within their applications to build campaigns and go to market. Data 360 serves as the customer data platform, where every customer engagement is fed into the system to improve campaign effectiveness.

Conversational e-mail marketing

Armstrong shared a concrete example from Salesforce’s upcoming Connections event in June. The company is implementing a new approach to marketing e-mails that eliminates the frustrating “do not reply” message that has plagued e-mail marketing for years. Salesforce will send out more interactive e-mails, to which you can reply. “You can have a conversation back and forth,” Armstrong explained. Recipients will be able to have a natural conversation with an agent about the event experience, including help selecting relevant sessions. The capability does require sufficient data for the agent to conduct meaningful conversations, so Salesforce waited until session schedules and abstracts are finalized before fully activating the feature. This approach also demonstrates how marketers must think differently about campaign timing and data readiness when implementing agentic workflows. These agentic features, workflows and campaigns can be very effective and increase the user experience, but also come with additional demands.

Also read: Salesforce unveils Agentforce 360: AI agents support employees

Data 360 as the foundation for intelligent agents

The entire Agentforce system is built on Data 360 (previously called Data Cloud), Salesforce’s data platform that brings together information from across sales, service, marketing, and commerce. This unified data foundation enables capabilities that weren’t possible with different siloed systems. “From a marketer’s perspective, my segmentations are much stronger,” Armstrong noted. “The ability to do true personalization is incredibly different than what it has been in the past, right? Because now this data is connected across sales, service, marketing, commerce. So you can have a full understanding of what’s going on with that customer.”

The unified data approach means every marketing e-mail becomes unique, tailored to the individual recipient based on service requests, sales orders, website activity, and other touchpoints. Which is a massive change. Armstrong confirmed that every e-mail sent will be 100% unique, leveraging comprehensive customer knowledge to ensure relevance.

From autonomous SDR to $130 million in pipeline

Salesforce’s implementation of its own AI sales development representative demonstrates the potential of agentic workflows. The company started with an SDR working directly with the agent, watching and confirming every action to build trust and refine performance. According to Armstrong it has generated $130 million in pipeline that’s been identified autonomously through the agents. The agent now operates with light touch from humans, though there’s always a human in the loop for oversight.

Qualified acquisition brings Piper AI SDR

Salesforce recently announced its intention to acquire Qualified, a company that offers an AI SDR called Piper. The technology sits on websites and can interact with visitors through video, voice, or text, whatever format the visitor chooses. Visitors can ask questions about the company and receive real-time responses. “Piper is the name of their SDR. Their AI SDR will actually nurture those leads through e-mail follow-up as well,” Armstrong explained. The capability can be picked up by sales teams for further agentic nurturing, creating a seamless handoff between marketing and sales.

Integration beyond Salesforce applications

While Armstrong’s examples focused on Salesforce applications, the system supports mixed environments where customers use some Salesforce products alongside third-party solutions. As long as external applications connect with Data 360, the unified data model can incorporate that information into agent decision-making.

This flexibility acknowledges the reality of enterprise technology environments, where companies rarely use a single vendor for all functions. The key is establishing the data connections that allow agents to operate with complete customer context regardless of which systems generated the underlying data.

The path forward for marketing teams

Armstrong’s vision of agentified marketing processes suggests significant changes ahead for marketing teams. The role shifts from executing tactical tasks, building segments, scheduling e-mails, following up on leads, to much more strategic work that requires human creativity and judgment. The technology enables true one-to-one marketing at scale, with each customer receiving communications tailored to their specific context, needs, and journey stage. Backend data allows marketers to monitor performance and refine agent behavior, maintaining control while delegating execution.

For organizations implementing Agentforce, the transition requires rethinking workflows, ensuring data readiness, and building trust through careful monitoring and validation. Salesforce’s own journey, starting with close human oversight and gradually increasing agent autonomy, provides a model for others to follow. The biggest benefit of Agentforce is all the knowledge and expertise that Salesforce has put into its default data layers, AI agents, and configurations. You don’t have to invent the wheel yourself, a lot of it comes out of the box, that saves organizations a lot of time and costs to find the best practice. You do, of course, need to bring your own data and customize it to your business.

Tip: Salesforce acquires Fin: AI Agents for customer service