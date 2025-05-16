Syntax spells out AI CodeGenie for SAP code documentation

Software code is being generated by AI code. Mark “I know where you go on holiday, who your friends are and what you ate for lunch” Zuckerberg of Facebook (sorry, Meta) thinks that he wants to see as much as half of his organisation’s coding carried out by AI as soon as 2026. Microsoft chief Satya Nadella thinks that some 30-40% of his firm’s code base is already driven by AI. So what happens next in this space?

While not always focused on front-end creative application services, AI-built code agents are already surfacing as eminently useful for tasks such as unit testing, data deduplication, redundant code analysis functions and more mundane tasks such as software code annotation and documentation. Working to deliver the latter is Syntax Systems.

Now looking to provide a much-needed injection of AI-powered developer support, Syntax recently launched Syntax AI CodeGenie, an agentic AI-powered service with an integrated chatbot that promises to streamline not custom code, but custom code documentation and management for SAP deployments.

Why is code documentation needed?

But why does SAP custom code need documentation? The newest addition to the Syntax GenAI portfolio, Syntax AI CodeGenie automates the creation and upkeep of documentation while offering a view into the functionality and business value of custom code. SAP custom code (that element of the codebase that has been enhanced, augmented and extended in the pursuit of some level of extra functionality) typically needs additional documentation to help underpin maintenance, adaptations and onward development programmes. It enables successive teams of software developers to more quickly and comprehensively gain a grasp on application logic and its corresponding business logic. Documentation is also essential between teams so that engineers can identify, understand and validate code dependencies and get all the information they need when they need to approach debugging and modernisation upgrades.

“Custom code has long been a barrier for organisations modernising SAP environments, leading to delays, increased risks and reliance on limited expertise,” said Marcelo Tamassia, chief technology officer at Syntax. “Syntax AI CodeGenie revolutionises this process by harnessing AI to automate documentation and deliver the insights needed to close knowledge gaps and enable business transformation.”

Tamassia and team further detail reasons for code documentation as follows:

Developers often find themselves working on code created years ago by software engineers no longer at the company.

Without proper documentation, understanding how the code works, how it was built, or its dependencies becomes a time-consuming guessing game.

Missing or outdated documentation increases the risk of system errors, operational disruptions and compliance failures, especially during upgrades or integrations.

Manually documenting custom code is tedious and expensive, diverting skilled teams from high-value activities.

The company says that managing custom code documentation in SAP solutions is a complex, resource-intensive task that often results in outdated, missing, or incomplete documentation. These gaps disrupt system upgrades, increase compliance risks and stifle innovation.

Healing HANA headaches

During SAP S/4HANA Cloud migrations, these challenges intensify as organisations strive to align custom code with SAP’s clean core strategy – a streamlined ERP foundation that minimises core customisations, enabling innovation and differentiation through cloud-based solutions.

According to Tamassia, Syntax AI CodeGenie addresses these challenges with automation and insights. Using natural language queries, teams can interact with the AI chatbot to understand the functionality and business value of specific code, evaluate the impact of changes and resolve technical challenges.

Key features of Syntax AI CodeGenie include generative AI functions that can be used to generate custom code documentation for SAP solutions, automatically tracking changes to keep documents up to date. Users can maintain full control and security i.e. Syntax AI CodeGenie restricts access to the custom codebase for SAP solutions only, with no code shared externally or used for AI model training.

Users can also get insights into custom developments, enabling faster and more informed decisions and freeing teams to focus on high-value initiatives. The company says that teams can deploy where they need it: Syntax AI CodeGenie runs on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with a lightweight integration and is fully compatible with SAP S/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition through RISE with SAP… and on-premises SAP ECC installations.