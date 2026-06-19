HPE’s private cloud AI strategy for enterprises

HPE is betting big on private cloud AI for enterprises that need control, compliance, and predictable costs. The strategy is resonating especially well with regulated industries, but others are expected to follow when AI matures and predictable costs will become essential.

At HPE Discover in Las Vegas, Dale Brown, HPE’s worldwide leader for growth in AI solutions, explained why the company sees on-premise AI infrastructure as the answer for healthcare, finance, government, and other compliance-sensitive sectors. While hyperscalers offer convenient on-ramps for AI experimentation, Brown argues that production deployments increasingly demand the control and cost predictability that only a private cloud can provide.

Regulated industries lead private cloud AI adoption

The shift toward on-premise AI isn’t happening uniformly across all sectors. Brown identifies regulated industries as the primary drivers: healthcare organizations protecting patient data, financial institutions managing sensitive transactions, and government agencies with sovereign data requirements.

In Europe, the regulatory landscape creates additional urgency. Companies are choosing on-premise solutions not just for current compliance needs, but to future-proof against evolving regulations. By keeping data in-house and maintaining full control over AI systems, enterprises position themselves on the right side of regulatory requirements before they’re finalized.

The United States market shows similar patterns across healthcare, finance, and government, with manufacturing and consumer products trailing. The common thread: industries where data sensitivity, regulatory compliance, or competitive advantage make cloud-based AI too risky or expensive.

Cost control through bounded infrastructure

One of HPE’s strongest value propositions addresses a pain point that’s becoming increasingly acute: runaway cloud costs. HPE’s approach provides bounded costs through fixed infrastructure. Whether deployed as monthly OpEx or capital expenditure, customers know their costs upfront. The infrastructure can handle a specific number of tokens per second, creating a natural ceiling that prevents geometric cost escalation.

This cost predictability becomes especially important with agentic AI systems, where agents managing other agents can drive exponential resource consumption. Brown emphasizes that successful AI deployments inherently generate more costs as they scale, but HPE’s model ensures those costs remain planned and manageable.

Flexible scaling from 4 to 256+ GPUs

HPE’s private cloud AI solution accommodates a wide range of enterprise needs. The minimum configuration starts at 4 GPUs, but can go up to as many as 256 GPUs. For an on-premises AI solution 256 GPUs should be sufficient, this already requires tens of millions of dollars in investment. Organizations are better off sizing for the capacity they need, not their peak workloads. That’s simply too expensive; it’s better to combine on-premise AI with a GPU as a Service solution from a neocloud. Brown states that most organizations at this moment don’t buy enough AI capacity, since organizations are scaling their AI projects, but that can also be his sales hat speaking.

HPE AI Essentials: full-stack integration

What differentiates HPE from competitors offering on-premises AI is its full-stack approach. HPE AI Essentials provides what Brown calls a “studio-like environment” with a coherent user experience from beginning to end.

Users receive a login, assign resources, and access curated lists of software tools and open source projects. The platform includes the best of NVIDIA’s capabilities while abstracting away the complexity of managing multiple open-source components. Brown emphasizes that HPE takes responsibility for keeping infrastructure fresh, running, and vulnerability-free. The alternative, assembling servers, GPUs, consulting services, and point solutions, will put the responsibility of the complete stack on the customer. Which for some organizations is not a problem, if they have their own AI stack. For organizations that don’t have a very advanced AI team and their own AI stack, the HPE solution is more interesting. HPE’s integrated solution ships in a rack with everything validated and working together.

NVIDIA NeMo and blueprints integration

HPE continues enhancing its AI platform with new capabilities. A major announcement involves NVIDIA NeMo, scheduled for Q4 availability. Brown expresses excitement about bringing a “safe, secure” environment similar to commercial AI assistants into the enterprise for agentic systems.

We did ask him about the delay in NeMo availability, since it’s open source and already available, why wait till Q4? Brown states the company wants to ensure NeMo works seamlessly within the studio experience, is properly validated, and integrates with the broader platform rather than functioning as an isolated component.

NVIDIA Blueprints and NIMs (NVIDIA Inference Microservices) provide customers with curated starting points for innovation and deployment. Brown emphasizes that HPE is “moving the ball down the field” by giving customers head starts rather than forcing them to build everything from scratch.

HPE AI Essentials will be put to the test in the next 12 months

HPE’s pitch lands best where it’s easiest to make: in healthcare, finance and government, where compliance and sovereignty already push workloads on-premise. The biggest test for HPE Private Cloud AI will come in the next 12 months. Dell and Lenovo tell almost exactly the same NVIDIA-powered story, the differentiator for HPE is AI Essentials, which provides a full stack including a complete software layer. We think it’s an interesting play to deliver the complete stack, because it takes a lot of work off IT system administrators, but we now have to see whether organizations agree and adopt it. The strategy is coherent, and the timing is right for buyers nervous about both regulation and runaway cloud bills. The one thing HPE has no control over, and what will matter most, is whether customers can actually adopt AI that saves costs and makes the organization more efficient.

Also read: Build once, deploy twice: HPE integrates Aruba and Juniper without merging them