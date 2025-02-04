Check Point works toward autonomous zero trust with latest additions to Infinity

The environment of many organizations is getting more complex, despite the promises of many vendors of IT products and services. The hybrid reality that most of them face on a daily basis is also causing security headaches. With targeted deployment of AI within its Infinity platform, Check Point aims to help customers do just that. During CPX 2025, the company told us some more about this.

In a siloed environment, cybersecurity is quite a challenge. Spread across the network, endpoints, email and cloud environments, it quickly involves dozens of systems and tools that security teams must manage. That inevitably leads to operational challenges and, in any case, does not contribute to a seamless cybersecurity experience. To improve this, Check Point has made the necessary AI additions to the platform, in the areas of identity, prevention and the operational component of cybersecurity. We briefly walk through those in this article.

Identity plays central role

Surely one of the most important things to protect these days is identity. That is one of the most vulnerable parts of an organization. Attackers are therefore out to abuse it. The AI that Check Point is deploying in this area should make it possible to get a better picture of identity. This will allow administrators to create more effective and finely tuned policies. In doing so, they should immediately close the necessary gaps, as it will make it easier to give only those users access to critical environments who are allowed to have it.

Check Point Quantum Policy Insights and Policy Auditor

AI is used for protecting identity by Check Point in at least two ways: for analysis and for enforcing rules and policies. Within Check Point’s platform, this takes place in the form of Quantum Policy Insights and Quantum Policy Auditor. The first component analyzes existing policies and makes recommendations to modify them where necessary. In addition, it also makes short work of cases where excessive access is given to employees and should bring order when there are conflicts in terms of security policies.

Quantum Policy Auditor is the more formal component and should ensure that organizations comply with the security guidelines to which they must adhere. If there are security policies that conflict with these guidelines, the Quantum Policy Auditor should indicate that. To do this, the deployment of AI is virtually indispensable. Thanks to its deployment, Check Point says it is possible to analyze thousands of rules in seconds. If employees had to do this manually, it would quickly take them weeks, according to Check Point. They would have to work through a lot of complex (policy) rules to achieve this. That time is actually not available and organizations often do not want to invest.

Finally, in the area of identity, there is also Infinity Identity. Organizations can use this cloud service to centrally manage everything to do with identity across the entire Infinity Platform. This is not new, by the way. However, Check Point is adding new resources today. In addition to its own Harmony Endpoint, these include Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Intune.

Prevention remains important

Check Point is one of the few security companies that still has a laser focus on prevention. Given the company’s roots in firewalls, the prevention product par excellence, this is not surprising. It is not surprising therefore that Check Point always does very well in prevention benchmarks. In fact, this year it is performing just a bit better than last year in the well-known Miercom security benchmark. Whereas the Infinity Platform managed to block 99.8 percent of all new malware last year, it is now even higher at 99.9 percent. The platform also manages to block phishing and so-called high & critical intrusion events very effectively (99.7 and 98 percent, respectively).

When it comes to AI, Check Point deploys it for prevention in its Security Playblocks. This is also not a new part of the platform. It provides the necessary automation and orchestration of cybersecurity within organizations’ environments. This component does its work across the Infinity Platform, but also incorporates third-party orchestration solutions, according to Check Point. It offers organizations more than 100 turnkey playbooks for prevention, as well as remediation and reporting, among other things. Organizations can additionally create custom playbooks quickly and easily within this environment thanks to a GenAI integration, Check Point indicates.

Combating complexity

Adding or expanding new components and features is undoubtedly important. However, it is important not to make the end result too complex. If it does, it will miss the mark. To avoid this, Check Point deploys AI to make and keep this operational component as simple as possible.

First of all, there is Infinity AIOps. This basically does what it says on the tin. It monitors infrastructure to predict and fix any errors. Further, it also provides insights into the overall health of the infrastructure. Think of things like the CPU and how much of the available memory systems are using. This may not be hugely earth-shattering; many other solutions already do that. Still, its importance is quite significant, as it allows you to intervene at an early stage if vulnerabilities appear or strange behavior is visible.

Finally, of course, there is also a copilot at Check Point. It goes by the name of Infinity AI Copilot. Check Point announced this GenAI assistant quite some time ago, by the way. It is aware of the policies, access rules and logs of organizations, but also has access to the documentation of the various products that organizations use. This allows it to ask questions to which meaningful answers can be expected. At least, that is the idea. It should ultimately allow for faster intervention when needed. In addition, it is also a central entry point for people who want or need to do something with the Infinity Platform.

All in all, Check Point is steadily building out the use of AI within its own platform (and beyond). It may not be as hip as some other companies that have traditionally approached the security market from a different angle. To us, however, it does come across as a pretty sensible and pragmatic use of (Gen) AI. In the end, that’s what it’s all about. The operational piece in particular can make a big difference for organizations. This should provide more autonomy in terms of the AI that Check Point deploys. The security gaps that exist in modern complex IT environments, in terms of infrastructure and identity, will thus be reduced if all goes well. No one will be against that.

