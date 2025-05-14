Celonis speeds up Process Intelligence platform

Updates to AgentC, the acquisition of Orchestration Engine, and new platform enhancements enable companies to deliver the intelligence AI agents need to optimize business processes.

The company demonstrated this during the Celonis:Next event. Celonis argues that Process Intelligence (PI) is key for business applications. According to the company, AI cannot function optimally without thorough insights into business processes.

“AI is great for everyday tasks, like writing emails. But to provide maximum value for business, it

needs to do things like telling you which customer deliveries are at risk and take automated

action to reroute deliveries and notify logistics partners,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis.

The Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph) is at the heart of the Celonis platform. It combines process data and business context to create a digital twin of business activities. The recently enhanced AgentC suite feeds AI agents with process knowledge from this PI Graph, regardless of whether customers build their agents in familiar AI platforms or use pre-developed agents.

Six months after the launch of AgentC, Celonis introduced significant enhancements, including an expanded Process Intelligence API. This makes it easier to securely share process insights with AI platforms like Microsoft Copilot Studio, Amazon Bedrock, or Salesforce Agentforce.

New orchestration capabilities

Modern business processes involve an increasingly complex network of system and application automation, workflow automation, RPA bots, and manual activities. These often do not work well together. With the addition of the Orchestration Engine, Celonis now offers an orchestration layer that coordinates tasks in a process.

This engine enables organizations to observe process workflows in real time and steer them toward the desired results. Following the acquisition of partner Emporix, the technology is fully integrated into the Celonis platform.

Platform enhancements and implementation

In addition to the new orchestration capabilities, Celonis also announced the general availability of Process Copilots for collaboration via Slack and Microsoft Teams. This enables employees to interact with processes in their regular work environment. The Annotation Builder, a no-code GenAI tool for recommending decisions, is also now generally available.

To accelerate the implementation of PI and AI across the organization, Celonis introduced four new Solution Suites. These combine connectors to critical systems, predefined process data, AI capabilities, and prebuilt apps:

Supply Chain Solution Suite

Finance Solution Suite

Front Office Solution Suite

Sustainability Solution Suite

Most of the announced capabilities are available immediately.

Tip: AI agents need Process Intelligence