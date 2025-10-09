Qlik Open Lakehouse is now generally available

Qlik is making Open Lakehouse generally available. The Apache Iceberg service promises real-time pipelines and automatic optimization without vendor lock-in.

The solution combines change data capture (CDC) with automatic Iceberg optimization. Teams can continue to use their existing tools, including Amazon Athena, Snowflake, Spark, Trino, and Amazon SageMaker. During the preview phase, customers reported faster queries and significantly lower infrastructure costs.

Qlik Open Lakehouse is now available to all Talend Cloud users. The service runs in the customer’s own cloud environment and uses the bring-your-own-compute model. This gives organizations complete control over security, performance, and costs.

CEO Mike Capone argues that AI stalls when data is slow, fragmented, and expensive. “Qlik Open Lakehouse fixes that by giving teams a real-time, Iceberg-based foundation they can run in their cloud at enterprise scale and query with the engines they already use.”

Multi-engine access from day one

Automatic Iceberg optimization provides compacting, partitioning, and metadata maintenance. This improves query performance and reduces the storage footprint. Low-latency pipelines from hundreds of sources use CDC with built-in data quality, lineage, cataloging, and FinOps observability.

The service provides direct support for multiple query engines. Amazon Athena integration enables teams to run serverless on Iceberg tables alongside Qlik analytics and other engines. Data is stored in regulated Iceberg tables on Amazon S3, making it easier for ML teams to access data without creating additional copies.

Looking ahead and availability

Data lives in Apache Iceberg on customer object storage. The same tables are queryable from Qlik, Amazon Athena, Snowflake, Spark, Trino, and ML services such as Amazon SageMaker. CDC keeps tables up to date, while automatic optimization maintains performance as data grows.

During preview, customers reported up to five times faster query performance and 50% lower infrastructure costs. This was due to the elimination of unnecessary copies and the scaling of Iceberg tables.

In addition to the Open Lakehouse announcement, Qlik also announced the rapid adoption of Qlik Predict. This no-code forecasting solution enables companies to achieve real-time forecasting without requiring advanced technical expertise.

Amazon Athena support is now available. SageMaker integration for model training and inference on Iceberg data is supported via standard AWS patterns. Further ecosystem updates are planned later this year.

