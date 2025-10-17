Snowflake and Palantir join forces for AI data platform

Snowflake and Palantir are joining forces to integrate their platforms. The collaboration aims to help companies build AI applications faster and accelerate data analytics through bidirectional interoperability between systems.

The collaboration integrates the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with both Palantir Foundry and the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). With the integration between Foundry and Snowflake Iceberg Tables, joint customers achieve bidirectional, zero-copy interoperability.

This means data can be exchanged between the systems without physical copying, increasing speed and reducing storage costs. The focus is on building more efficient and reliable data pipelines for both commercial and public sectors.

Eaton as the first test case

The collaboration between Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and Palantir Foundry is taking shape at Eaton. The American energy management company operates in more than 175 countries and is using the new integration to set up an advanced data foundation.

By combining data from different sources into a single source, Eaton eliminates data duplication. This should increase the development speed of AI applications while supporting enterprise-wide governance.

“Discoverability, accessibility, and usability are key to unlocking the value of our data assets for the business,” says Ross Schalmo, Chief Data Officer at Eaton. The native integration between the two technology partners should eliminate time-consuming data transport.

Practical applications for businesses

Through the integration, companies can quickly deploy AI agents that improve key metrics such as customer lifetime value and churn reduction, while reducing costs and complexity.

In practice, the integration enables Eaton to improve the customer experience through AI-driven order recommendations. These are designed to support timely product deliveries. In addition, engineering is linked to production through supply chain orchestration.

The company can now also transition from store-level optimizations to AI agents for global improvements in inventory, delivery discipline, and quality. According to Eaton, the integration provides complete end-to-end traceability within the organization.

The new capabilities range from AI configurations to digital twins on the production floor and improved service for products in the field.

The collaboration focuses on organizations seeking to modernize their data strategies and realize greater value from AI investments more quickly. The combination of both platforms provides customers with a uniform technical landscape.

