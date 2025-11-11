Snowflake accelerates migrations with acquisition of Datometry

Snowflake is acquiring Datometry’s migration technology. The acquisition should help companies migrate from legacy data warehouses up to 4 times faster, with cost reductions of up to 90%.

Snowflake continues to invest in modernizing data infrastructure. The company already offers free solutions such as SnowConvert AI and Snowpark Migration Accelerator. These tools reduce risks and simplify code conversion. The acquisition of Datometry adds a new dimension to this.

Datometry’s technology translates queries, scripts, and workloads in real time. Applications built for legacy systems are then run on Snowflake with minimal code changes. This saves months of work and prevents major disruptions during a transition.

Real-time translation

Companies often don’t switch to modern platforms because of the complexity involved. Long planning cycles and disruptions are a deterrent. Datometry addresses this by automating the translation process. Applications hardly need to be modified.

Snowflake integrates this functionality into SnowConvert AI. “We’re eager to start integrating the power of Datometry into SnowConvert AI,” the company said in its announcement. Datometry founder and CEO Mike Waas will join Snowflake. CTO Michael Duller and VP of Customer Success Rima Mutreja are also making the move.

Snowflake has been focused on cloud data management for years. The AI Data Cloud aims to be the brain of every company by bringing AI and data together. The acquisition fits in with that strategy. Legacy systems don’t just disappear. Organizations need to be able to migrate them without months-long projects. Datometry offers that possibility.