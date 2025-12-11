Amplitude launches automated insights for product analysis

Amplitude introduces automated insights, a new feature that acts as an expert analyst. The platform independently analyzes product data, discovers patterns, and makes recommendations. This should replace manual dashboard work with automated analysis in minutes.

According to Amplitude, product managers and analysts often waste a lot of time investigating anomalies in their data. When a vital metric suddenly changes, the time-consuming process of segmenting, comparing cohorts, and reviewing releases begins. That search for answers can sometimes take days, while quick decisions are crucial.

From manual digging to automated insights

The new automated insights system promises to replicate the working methods of an experienced analyst. It performs various chained tool calls and searches through charts, reports, experiments, and product launches. In doing so, it incorporates business context to establish connections between relevant sources.

When the system presents its analysis, it cites sources, including existing content and newly created material. This allows users to verify the AI’s logic or embark on a new research path. The approach addresses a fundamental problem: people often examine data based on assumptions and previous experiences. You may check the impact of a recent release, but completely overlook a campaign.

The Cursor parallel for analytics

Amplitude compares the development to how Cursor used AI to democratize programming. Just as Cursor made coding more accessible, Amplitude wants to create a new generation of analysts.

Teams can now use the platform to unravel data patterns and form hypotheses about the “why” behind changes. Amplitude claims to be the first AI platform that truly functions as an expert analyst, not only reporting what happened but also explaining why it happened.

