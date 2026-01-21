Sumo Logic launches data pipeline apps for Snowflake and Databricks

Sumo Logic announces two new apps for Snowflake and Databricks. The Snowflake Logs App and Databricks Audit App are designed to give teams better insight into their data pipelines. This will enable them to resolve issues and detect security incidents on the data platforms more quickly.

Security, operations, and data teams need real-time insight into user activity, configuration changes, and potential threats. The new apps expand Sumo Logic’s coverage for Databricks and Snowflake. “Databricks and Snowflake are core to so many of our customers’ overall corporate data strategies, especially with the increase in AI usage,” said Keith Kuchler, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Sumo Logic. According to him, the apps provide uniform, real-time visibility across their data warehouse platforms.

Insight into Snowflake

Snowflake offers a fully managed data platform, but Sumo Logic users often lack insight into performance, login activity, and operational health. The Sumo Logic Snowflake Logs App analyzes login and access activity to identify anomalies or suspicious behavior. It also optimizes data pipelines with insights into long-running or failing queries. Teams can centralize log data to facilitate correlation across applications, cloud services, and data platforms.

With real-time dashboards and alerts, teams can resolve issues faster, improve reliability, and get more value from their Snowflake investment. For organizations struggling with data warehouse cost control, the app also provides insight into resource usage.

Security for Databricks

Databricks acts as a unified platform for data, analytics, and AI. For customers who use the platform for highly sensitive workloads, insight into user behavior and configuration changes is crucial. The Sumo Logic Databricks Audit App provides centralized visibility into user activity, job execution, access patterns, and administrative operations.

The platform detects unauthorized access attempts, privilege escalations, and anomalous behavior in real time. Faster incident investigations are possible with visualizations that contextualize activity across multiple workspaces. Security and compliance teams can thus more effectively identify critical threats, reduce detection time, and maintain a strong security posture.

The Databricks Audit App and Snowflake Logs App are now available in the Sumo Logic App Catalog.

Tip: Sumo Logic introduces improved monitoring features