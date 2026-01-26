Dutch healthcare AI Juvoly acquired by Swedish Tandem Health

Dutch AI startup Juvoly, developer of voice-controlled software for automatic reporting in healthcare, is being acquired by Swedish company Tandem Health. The merger is expected to lead to economies of scale and European expansion.

In three years, Juvoly has grown to become the largest provider of speech technology for the Dutch healthcare sector. The company processes more than 200,000 consultations per month for over 1,500 general practitioners and many other healthcare professionals. The technology, developed entirely in-house, has been thoroughly optimized for Dutch and Frisian, medical terminology and daily healthcare processes.

Tandem Health, which develops similar AI solutions and operates in several European countries, sees Juvoly as a strong partner. “Juvoly has built an exceptionally strong product in a short period of time that fits seamlessly into Dutch healthcare practice,” said Lukas Saari, founder and CEO of Tandem Health. In early 2025, Juvoly invested in the first Nvidia DGX B200 supercomputers in the Netherlands, a technological leap that underscores the platform’s power.

Why merge?

“We are convinced that sustainable innovation in healthcare is only possible by joining forces,” said Thomas Kluiters and Maarten Timmers, the founders of Juvoly. “In Tandem Health, we have found a partner that understands healthcare, sets high standards for quality and safety, and helps us to achieve our impact on a larger scale.”

The collaboration responds to the increasing administrative pressure and declining job satisfaction among healthcare professionals. Voice-controlled work allows doctors to focus on the patient during the consultation rather than on the screen. Recent research shows that Juvoly’s solution reduces administration time by 40 percent.

With Tandem Health, Juvoly gains access to additional development capacity, international knowledge, and experience with medical certification, including MDR certification. This enables faster innovation and better alignment with the increasing demands in healthcare.

For customers, the familiar basis remains unchanged. Juvoly will continue to operate under the name Juvoly, powered by Tandem, with the same Dutch team and the same focus on service orientation and data security. The Netherlands will become a key market within Europe for Tandem Health. All data will remain on Dutch servers, which is crucial in a sector where privacy is paramount.

