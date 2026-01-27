Snowflake launches Energy Solutions for the energy sector

Snowflake has launched Energy Solutions. The data cloud platform helps energy, utilities, and oil and gas companies build a reliable data foundation for AI by securely connecting IT, OT, and IoT systems.

The launch of Snowflake Energy Solutions combines governance capabilities, partner-developed solutions, and industry-critical datasets into a single offering tailored to power, utilities, and oil & gas. Organizations such as ExxonMobil, Expand Energy, IGS Energy, Powerex, PG&E, Siemens, and Sunrun are using the platform to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight.

The announcement builds on the collaboration between Snowflake and SAP, enabling energy companies to combine financial and supply chain data with operational and field data. This allows insights from both business and operational systems to directly drive grid operations, asset planning, and commercial performance.

More than 30 partner solutions

Snowflake is also introducing more than 30 new partner-built solutions that run natively on the AI Data Cloud. For example, CARTO delivers new cloud-native spatial analytics built directly on Snowflake. This enables energy companies to perform geospatial analysis and create interactive maps without moving data between systems. By embedding spatial intelligence into Snowflake workflows, CARTO helps teams better understand assets, infrastructure, and geographic risk in their daily operational decision-making.

Itron, a global provider of utility technology, is introducing an advanced Grid Planning solution built on Snowflake to help utilities manage modern grid complexity. The solution features an 8,760-hour power flow analysis that can model grid performance years in advance at a highly detailed level. Results are available in hours rather than months, enabling utilities to plan infrastructure more accurately, avoid unnecessary costs, and improve long-term reliability.

Data as a control panel for energy

The new partner solutions support critical use cases in the energy sector, such as grid planning, asset health monitoring, and operational forecasting. “Data is the control plane for the future of energy,” said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy at Snowflake. “Whether it’s keeping the grid secure, protecting critical assets, or balancing supply and demand in volatile markets, energy companies need a trusted data foundation that can activate AI everywhere.”

According to Cohagan, Snowflake helps the world’s energy leaders modernize data management and leverage AI to democratize insights. This allows everyone, not just data scientists, to act on intelligence in real time. This shift enables more with less, optimizes existing assets, and delivers stronger sustainability and shareholder results.