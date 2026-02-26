Anthropic acquires Vercept to optimize Claude’s computer use

Anthropic has acquired Vercept to further enhance Claude’s capabilities for computer use. Computer use is a term Anthropic uses for AI that interacts with a computer’s user interface like a human. This allows the AI to understand the screen and perform tasks for the user.

Vercept will help Claude with complex interactions in live applications. Vercept was founded in 2024 with a vision: making AI truly useful for complex tasks requires solving difficult problems around perception and interaction.

From 15 to 72.5 percent on OSWorld

Computer use enables Claude to perform multi-step tasks in live applications, just as a person would at a keyboard. This means that the AI can solve problems that are impossible with code alone. Recent progress speaks for itself: on the OSWorld benchmark for computer use, the Sonnet models went from below 15 percent at the end of 2024 to 72.5 percent today.

Claude Code 2.1.0 focuses on autonomous software development, allowing developers to perform tasks via the terminal and control AI agents for complex workflows. Sonnet 4.6 is now approaching human performance in tasks such as navigating complex spreadsheets and filling out web forms across multiple browser tabs.

Vercept will discontinue its external product in the coming weeks and focus entirely on pushing the boundaries of computer use at Anthropic.