Golden Analytics launches: Users decide how much BI work AI does

Golden Analytics officially launches today. The platform aims to fundamentally transform analytics work: less mechanical work, more room for insight. The Slider of Autonomy feature lets the user decide how much AI does.

Golden Analytics has emerged from its stealth phase today and is unveiling an AI-native business intelligence platform. The company is also raising $7 million in a seed round led by investors NEA and Madrona, with participation from Breakers.

Behind Golden is Francois Ajenstat, a veteran of the analytics world with thirty years of experience. He began his career at Cognos, led product teams at Microsoft SQL Server and Office, and served as Chief Product Officer at Tableau. Engineers who previously worked at Snowflake, Apple, Atlan, Grammarly, and Microsoft are also involved in the new platform.

Slider of Autonomy

With the Slider of Autonomy, the user determines how much the AI does versus how much they do themselves. Fully automated workflows for data preparation and visualization are possible, as well as hands-on exploration for the experienced analyst. From raw dataset to shared dashboard in two clicks, Golden promises.

The platformâ€™s AI system automatically interprets datasets, generates appropriate visualizations, and converts raw data into presentation-ready output. Users can work with the data via natural language, direct manipulation, or full automation. “Ask it for a suggestion and refine it yourself. Ask it to run the whole analysis and review before moving forward. The dial is yours. There’s no black box. The AI works with you, not around you,” explains Ajenstat.

“Analytics tools have spent decades asking humans to adapt to software,” Ajenstat states. “We built Golden to flip that. The software adapts to you, so you can focus on the insight, not the mechanics.”

NEA cited its previous investment in Tableau as context for the move to Golden. The platform is available today through an early access program.

Tip: Snowflake AI has simplicity, efficiency, and trust at its core