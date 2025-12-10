ThoughtSpot launches new BI agents for analytics workflow

ThoughtSpot is bringing new BI agents that automate the analytics workflow to its platform. SpotterViz, SpotterModel, SpotterCode, and Spotter 3 are designed to help organizations make data-driven decisions faster and increase the ROI on AI investments.

The analytics player wants to take a step towards what it calls the ‘Agentic Enterprise’. Whereas traditional analytics platforms work statically and require manual work, ThoughtSpot is now introducing a system in which AI agents perform tasks autonomously. The goal is not only to answer questions, but also to act on them immediately.

Francois Lopitaux, SVP of Product Management at ThoughtSpot, explains that this makes the company the first to deliver a unified platform that empowers every role within the data stack. “With our team of agents, we are delivering the industry’s first unified platform that augments every role—analysts, data engineers, developers, and business users—with an intelligent agent that handles the manual work.”

Four specialized agents

The new suite is an extension of the previously launched Spotter assistant. Additional specialized agents are now being added. SpotterViz focuses on data analysts and automates dashboard creation using natural language. The agent takes over the time-consuming work of layout, styling, and publication, freeing analysts to focus on interpreting data.

SpotterModel was developed for data engineers and automates the construction of data models. Using natural language, teams can set up governed, reusable semantic models. The agent automatically selects the appropriate tables and generates schemas that align with the business logic. Integrations with Snowflake, Databricks, and dbt enable engineers to build models in minutes rather than days.

The third new agent, SpotterCode, supports developers with embedded analytics. The agent functions as an AI programming partner within IDE tools, including Cursor, Claude Code, and Github Copilot. SpotterCode understands the project context and generates code to embed ThoughtSpot with best practices.

At its core is Spotter 3, the engine that combines both structured and unstructured data. This agent goes beyond traditional data sources and also connects to applications such as Slack and Salesforce. With new capabilities, Spotter 3 can evaluate an answer and automatically perform additional analyses until the most accurate result is achieved.

Spotter 3 is available immediately. The new agents for the rest of the analytics workflow will be rolled out in the coming months.

Tip: ThoughtSpot declares BI dashboards dead, goes for modern analytics