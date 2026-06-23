MIH Group acquires Eurofiber Netz to expand Berlin fiber reach

MIH Management has acquired Eurofiber Netz in Berlin, effective 22 June 2026. In the process, the German fiber infrastructure developer obtains a network covering more than 150,000 homes in the Berlin metropolitan area. MIH plans to rename the company mih Net Berlin and shift its focus toward active commercial utilization of the existing infrastructure.

Eurofiber Netz has spent the past five years rolling out a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network across Berlin. With more than 150,000 homes now passed, the company is moving from a build-out phase into a commercial growth stage. That shift in priorities prompted Eurofiber to look for a strategic partner with hands-on experience in network operations and market development.

Eurofiber refocuses on B2B digital infrastructure

The sale is easily explained by a larger strategic repositioning for Eurofiber. The company is concentrating on its core B2B digital infrastructure business across Europe and stepping back from residential network ownership in Germany. Eurofiber COO Eric Kuisch confirmed the intent: “This step supports Eurofiber’s strategy to focus on its core B2B digital infrastructure business across Europe, including in Germany.”

For MIH Group, the acquisition brings a ready-built urban fiber asset in one of Germany’s most prominent telecommunications markets. The Horstmar-based company describes the transaction as a logical extension of its integrated infrastructure strategy, combining construction, operation, and active commercialization of high-performance networks. Under its new name, the company plans to intensify network commercialization and lay the groundwork for long-term growth in Berlin. Hajriz Brčvak, Founder and CEO of MIH Group, called the deal “a clear reflection of our expanded strategy to combine the construction and operation of fiber networks with the active commercialization of high-performance network infrastructure.”