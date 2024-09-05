Anthropic releases Claude Enterprise subscription for corporate market

Anthropic introduces the Claude Enterprise subscription, which securely integrates its various Claude LLMs with corporate business data. This version of the GenAI solution has more features and control capabilities.

Claude Enterprise is a response to OpenAI’s existing ChatGPT Enterprise. This latest version of the popular GenAI solution focuses mainly on business use and integration of companies’ own data.

Claude Enterprise allows a company to securely integrate its own data with the existing Claude LLMs, which has several advantages over the standard Claude GenAI tool.

First, the business version features a context window of 500,000 characters. This allows users to feed the tool with hundreds of documents, such as sales transcripts, dozens of documents of 100 pages or more, or even medium-sized codebases. This ultimately leads to better and more feature-specific answers.

Claude Enterprise also features standard integration with GitHub. This allows developers to sync their own GitHub repositories into the Claude LLMs, helping them use GenAI technology alongside their own codebases.

This latest standard integration is the first of a series that Anthropic has planned for its LLMs for solutions and applications from other vendors. While the GitHub integration is still in beta for the first Claude Enterprise users, it should become generally available later this year.

Improved control capabilities

In addition to this additional functionality, Claude Enterprise also features better security and other administrative control capabilities. These include single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture, role-based access with highly detailed permissions, audit logs for security and compliance monitoring, and a Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) system. The latter tooling should make user setup and access control mechanisms automatic.

Furthermore, it is very important for the business application of its GenAI tooling. Anthropic indicates that the Claude LLMs will not be trained with the conversations and (data) content of Claude Enterprise end users.

Claude Enterprise is available immediately.

Also read: Anthropic raises bar for GPT-5 with ‘Artifacts’ feature