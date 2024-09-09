New Outlook app may soon be opened offline

The new Outlook app will soon be able to be opened offline. Until now, this was not possible and an Internet connection was required to open or restart the app.

Offline access was only supported when the app was running, and the Internet connection was lost. The new Outlook app also gets other new calendar features. Users will soon see their calendars automatically linked when switching between the classic version and the new version of Outlook. This feature will be available starting this December.

In addition, Teams is getting several updates. In November, Mobile Teams users via Android or iOS will get a new video feature, Cloud IntelliFrame. This video framing technology improves the visibility of participants in a room during video meetings. This feature will soon become available to mobile Teams participants when meeting with Teams Rooms for Windows participants.

End users who use Teams on a laptop will soon have more options when they bring their device to the office. Microsoft’s video conferencing tool automatically detects the room’s audio settings when they connect their computer via USB to shared devices in a Teams meeting room. Then a pre-join screen advises the user to connect. This streamlines the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) experience in the meeting room.

This applies to various devices in the meeting room, such as screens and audio devices. However, the devices must be on a Microsoft-supported list. If so, they are automatically switched to the conference room’s audio functionality as soon as the user connects their own device.

Mac users will get a new feature in Teams next month when using Microsoft’s Edge browser. If they set it as their default browser and activate the feature, web links from the Teams app will automatically open in the profile they logged into the Teams app with.

This ensures that Mac users do not have to log back into the browser when opening links from chats, channels, the calendar or other locations. This makes it faster and easier for them to access desired content.

Administrators can manage this functionality for users through the “Choose Which Browser Opens Web Links” policy in Microsoft 365. Many other new features for Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Viva and SharePoint, are also coming soon.

Also read: Outlook gets additional features: adding apps to meetings