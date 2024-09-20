Microsoft Edge tests browser extensions on performance issues

Microsoft is testing a new feature that checks Edge browser extensions for possible performance issues when visiting web pages. The goal is to improve the experience of visiting these Web pages.

The new “extension performance detector” feature, now being tested in the Edge browser, focuses on possible performance problems caused by browser extensions while visiting Web pages. For example, high memory usage while loading these pages can lead to slow loading times, which, of course, results in a poorer user experience.

Alerts for performance issues

The extension issue detection feature in the Edge browser notifies users when an extension may be affecting a page’s loading speed. Microsoft then offers advice and the option to disable the malfunctioning extension for better performance.

These notifications are shown only when extensions cause serious performance issues.

Rollout schedule and installation steps

The new feature will be rolled out starting with Edge Canary version 130, but users can already activate the feature via the ‘flags’ menu.

To do so, users must type ‘edge://flags/’ into the address bar and press Enter. Then they tap ‘Extension Performance Detector’ in the search bar. Then, they select the ‘Enabled’ option from the drop-down menu. Finally, they activate the functionality by restarting the browser via the ‘Restart’ button at the bottom of the screen.

