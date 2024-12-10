Content creation within Box now possible with Adobe Express

Box and Adobe have announced a new partnership. Adobe Express, known as a jack-of-all-trades for image editing, now comes with the application.

Adobe Express is an app within Adobe’s Creative Cloud. It is a relatively simple solution for content creation but more limited than, say, Photoshop. Still, it does include the AI-powered Adobe Firefly, which previously required launching a separate application for Box users.

Inside the Box sandbox

The big advantage of the collaboration is that Box files now do not have to be moved elsewhere for content creation. For example, anyone who wants to modify an image in a relatively limited fashion does not have to leave Box’s secure environment.

Potential use cases include marketers who want to modify an image slightly for a campaign, HR teams personalizing an image, and sales staff with new pitches for existing content. In other words, it expands end users’ freedom of movement within the Box sandbox.

Against content sprawl

“As enterprises increase the amount of content they’re creating, Box is leveraging AI in our secure ecosystem to fuel collaboration, reduce content sprawl and manage risk,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. “We’re excited to partner with Adobe Express to enhance what we can offer with the world’s best creative tools and AI that’s commercially safe. As a result, every Box customer and user will have the ability to easily create, collaborate on and securely manage digital media in a single, secure Intelligent Content Management platform.”

The collaboration between Box and Adobe had existed for some time. For example, it was already possible to view and edit documents within Box via components of the Adobe suite. The new functionality allows for less complexity when someone wants to perform a simple edit. However, those who want to tinker a lot with an image will presumably still have to switch to an app like Photoshop or Canva.

Also read: Canva shows strong interest in the business market