New MariaDB release makes database management smarter and more secure

MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2025 will help support AI applications via vector search.

With vector search, developers can easily simplify their database stack to support AI initiatives. The functionality of the MariaDB database is to search unstructured data based on values and semantics without the need to integrate multiple databases or compromise system reliability and security.

Also, with vector search, LLMs can provide more reliable and context-relevant results using RAG on business data. In addition, the new feature ensures that users can apply vector search within MariaDB itself and do not need other databases to do so.

The added MaxScale feature helps users capture workloads in the production system, such as search queries, sessions, and transactions, which can then be replayed in a test environment. This allows them to test whether upgrades to the MariaDB database are working properly and analyze the impact of configuration changes.

An updated optimizer within MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2025’s database engine now features a more detailed cost model that also factors in the latest SSD disks and various characteristics of storage engines. This should better exploit modern storage devices’ lower latency and higher throughput. This includes choosing the fastest execution plan for complex queries.

Other features

Other enhancements are reduced operational downtime, increased efficiency and enriched enterprise security measures that deploy TLS as standard. MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2025 also features improved partition management.

The latest version is now available to all MariaDB users.

