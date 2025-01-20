Microsoft previews Windows AI Search

Microsoft is currently testing Windows AI Search. Users can search their own file folders in everyday language. The feature is now available in preview form on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips. A rollout to OneDrive files may follow later.

Microsoft has opened the testing phase for the new AI search feature after a long run-up. It was announced back in October. Windows AI Search allows users to search local files based on everyday language. However, because it currently works only on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips, the audience is very limited.

Limitations enough

The current preview variant of Windows AI Search also has other limitations. Only settings within the operating system and files with specific image and text formats, such as JPEGs and PDFs, are supported. This feature is similar to what is possible with Google Photos, where users can also be quite creative with their searches.

The feature is available in the latest Windows 11 Insider build (26120.2992) for Dev channel users. As mentioned, this build only runs on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. Users with x86 PCs based on Intel and AMD chips must wait a bit longer.

Extension to OneDrive

Microsoft also plans to extend Windows AI Search to files stored in cloud services such as OneDrive. This could significantly improve the search experience for users who frequently use cloud services.

In addition to the AI search feature, Microsoft added a new “Refine” action for AI grammar corrections in Click to Do. Improvements have also been made to File Explorer, Magnifier and Task Manager.

