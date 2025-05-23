The difference between Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP

During SAP Sapphire in Orlando, Techzine spoke with Maura Hameroff, who is responsible for ERP product marketing at SAP. She explains the difference between SAP’s ERP offerings, as SAP focuses on both Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP, which can sometimes be confusing for some customers.

Maura Hameroff says Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP are primarily support programs, not products. “They are resources to help customers make the right decision in their ERP adoption,” she explains.

Rise was developed for existing on-premise customers, while Grow was built for new customers with a more integrated product experience. Both programs help determine exactly which ERP and line-of-business solutions an organization needs.

AI accelerates migration to S/4HANA

Rise with SAP offers support for the transition to S/4HANA for existing ECC customers. SAP is strongly committed to AI technology in this regard. “We have embedded AI in Signavio, LeanIX, and our methodology. We are seeing more than 30% improvements in agility during migrations,” says Hameroff.

Depending on their situation, customers can choose between a greenfield implementation (starting from scratch) or a brownfield implementation (migrating existing systems). SAP has also developed many AI tools to support the latter situation.

Technology and change management

SAP invests as much in transformation as it does in technology. “Our pre-sales organization is entirely focused on how we can help customers change their mindset and processes,” emphasizes Hameroff.

This is crucial because change is often difficult for people. SAP, therefore, offers workshops and support for the human side of ERP implementations. “If the customer is unsuccessful with what we sell, we are not an innovation partner but merely a technology supplier.”

Flexible approach

SAP sees customers taking different routes: some opt for greenfield, others for brownfield, and many for a combination where certain solutions are delivered from S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, while others are delivered via SaaS solutions from the SAP public cloud.

