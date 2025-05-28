SAP and Microsoft join forces for faster transition to cloud ERP

SAP and Microsoft are joining forces with a new joint initiative. With the SAP Business Suite Acceleration Program on Microsoft Cloud, the companies aim to make it easier for organizations to move their ERP landscape to the cloud.

The collaboration focuses on organizations that want to accelerate their digital strategy. Central to this is the link between SAP solutions and Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure AI, the SAP Business Technology Platform, and Microsoft Teams. This close integration gives companies more control over their data.

According to SAP, the use of specialized partners ensures smoother adoption of cloud technology. These partners provide industry-specific expertise and hands-on support, helping companies get value from their investments faster. Artificial intelligence is also used to generate insights and support decision-making.

For customers using RISE with SAP, the program also offers improved reliability. SAP Cloud ERP Private on Microsoft Azure now comes with a guaranteed availability of 99.95 percent. According to the initiators, this level of certainty is essential for companies that want to migrate their core systems without compromising stability.

SAP emphasizes that this initiative further strengthens its collaboration with Microsoft. According to Karl Fahrbach, Chief Partner Officer at SAP, it helps partners work more efficiently.

AI as a catalyst

Microsoft particularly highlights the role of AI as a catalyst for process innovation. Ralph Haupter, President Global SME & Channel, says that the use of AI agents within the program enables companies to radically overhaul their processes. This should lead to greater efficiency and faster digital transformation, regardless of the size of the organization.

The SAP Business Suite Acceleration Program has already been launched in the United States. The program will be rolled out in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand later this year. Selected SAP Cloud ERP solutions will also be available to US customers via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Customers in other regions can contact SAP and Microsoft’s joint partners.