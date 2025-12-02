Visma acquires online administration platform WeFact

Visma is expanding its Dutch SME offering with the acquisition of online administration platform WeFact. WeFact’s solution serves 45,000 entrepreneurs and works with around 1,000 accounting firms.

The Norwegian software group Visma has acquired WeFact. The Dutch invoicing platform is used by entrepreneurs and accounting firms to streamline invoicing processes. WeFact runs alongside existing accounting packages and facilitates collaboration between entrepreneurs and their accountants, among other things.

WeFact focuses on invoicing for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform offers features for quotes, recurring invoicing, subscription invoicing, and e-invoicing via Peppol. In addition, links are available to various accounting and payment solutions.

Aggressive acquisition strategy

The WeFact acquisition is part of a large wave of acquisitions, including 15 in the first half of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company acquired eleven more companies, including the Dutch parties Mobilexpense and TimeChimp.

Over the past five years, Visma has acquired more than fifty companies in the Benelux. The acquisition candidates are typically entrepreneurs or management teams who want to continue with the company. Revenue grew by 13.1 percent to €1,553 million in the first half of 2025. The customer base increased by 12 percent to more than 2.1 million users.

Ecosystem for SMEs and accountants

With this acquisition, Visma adds a billing front end that is close to the end user. The software connects to other Visma solutions and integration partners such as Yuki, eAccounting, TimeChimp, and Outsmart. Visma aims to further expand its ecosystem around administrative and financial processes.

By incorporating WeFact into the group, Visma can offer its customers a closer link between the tools that entrepreneurs use on a daily basis and the back-office solutions of accountants. This should reduce manual work and speed up data exchange between both parties.

Roel Korting, founder of WeFact, called the move to Visma a milestone. The team is looking forward to leveraging the combined strength of the Visma Group to create a better product. Visma is valued at around €19 billion and is preparing for an IPO in London.