Meta pays $2 billion for Chinese AI startup Manus

Meta has announced that it is acquiring the AI platform Manus. With this acquisition, Meta aims to accelerate the pace at which advanced artificial intelligence is integrated into its services.

Manus is based in Singapore and attracted a lot of attention in Silicon Valley this spring with a demo of an AI agent that independently performs a variety of tasks. These include screening job applicants, planning trips, and analyzing investment portfolios. According to TechCrunch, Manus claimed that its technology outperforms OpenAI’s Deep Research.

The acquisition fits in with Meta Platforms’ broader AI strategy, which is heavily focused on AI as a growth engine. Financial details have not been officially disclosed, but according to sources close to the deal, Meta is paying approximately $2 billion for Manus, an amount that matches the valuation the company was seeking for its next investment round. Earlier, Reuters news agency reported a valuation of between $2 billion and $3 billion.

In April, Manus raised $75 million in a financing round led by Benchmark, valuing the company at approximately $500 million. Shortly before that, Tencent, ZhenFund, and HSG, formerly Sequoia Capital China, among others, had already invested in an earlier round.

It is striking that Manus has already achieved substantial commercial traction as a young company. According to TechCrunch, the platform now has millions of users and has generated more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue. This sets Manus apart from many other AI startups that are still searching for a sustainable revenue model.

Gradual integration of AI agents

Meta has indicated that Manus will continue to operate independently for the time being, while the AI agents will be gradually integrated into products such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, where Meta AI is already available. For Meta, Manus is not only a technological asset, but also a rare example of an AI product that demonstrably generates revenue, which is relevant given the tens of billions of dollars the company is investing in AI infrastructure.

The acquisition also has a geopolitical dimension. The founders of Manus are of Chinese origin and founded the parent company Butterfly Effect in Beijing in 2022. The company only moved to Singapore this year. This led to political questions in the United States. Senator John Cornyn from Texas had previously criticized American investments in Chinese AI companies and warned of possible strategic risks.

Meta has told Nikkei Asia that these concerns will be addressed by clear measures following the acquisition. According to the company, no Chinese investors will remain involved in Manus and all activities in China will be terminated. In doing so, Meta aims to remove any regulatory and national security obstacles.