OpenAI is about to raise $60 billion

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI. Nvidia is negotiating for up to $30 billion, Microsoft for less than $10 billion, and newcomer Amazon for possibly more than $20 billion.

This is according to The Information, based on sources. OpenAI is struggling with rising costs for training and running its AI models. The Information reports that OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, a type of investment commitment from the three companies.

Nvidia is already an existing investor. The company’s chips form the basis for OpenAI’s AI models. According to The Information, Nvidia would invest the most this time, with up to $30 billion. Microsoft, a major financier for years, would invest less than $10 billion.

Amazon possibly largest new investor

Noteworthy is Amazon’s position, which is mentioned as a new investor. The company is said to want to invest significantly more than $10 billion, possibly even more than $20 billion. But there are some snags to that deal.

Amazon’s investment would depend on separate negotiations. These include a possible extension of OpenAI’s cloud server lease agreement with Amazon. A commercial deal to sell OpenAI products, such as enterprise ChatGPT subscriptions, to Amazon is also on the table.

OpenAI previously announced that its annual revenue exceeds $20 billion. However, the company continues to operate at a loss due to sky-high costs. Capacity rose to 1.9 gigawatts in 2025, compared to 0.6 gigawatts a year earlier.

Competition is also increasing significantly. Google is putting increasing pressure on OpenAI with its own AI, which is easily accessible through its search engine. Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia have not yet responded to the reports, nor has OpenAI itself.

