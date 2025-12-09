Anthropic integrates Claude Code with Slack

Anthropic has announced a beta integration that lets you control Claude Code directly from Slack. Developers can now delegate coding tasks via a simple @Claude mention, with context from Slack conversations automatically included.

The integration is available as a research preview. The new link is intended to reduce the transition between technical discussions and actual implementation. Bug reports, feature requests, and debugging discussions often arise in Slack, while the solution is worked out elsewhere. Anthropic wants to eliminate that friction by connecting Slack and Claude Code more closely.

When a user mentions @Claude in a Slack channel or thread, Claude assesses whether it is a coding task. If so, a new Claude Code session starts automatically. The AI collects context from recent messages and uses it to determine which repository to work in, provided it is linked to Claude Code on the web.

During execution, Claude posts progress updates back to the Slack thread. Upon completion, a link to the full session is provided, along with a direct option to open a pull request.

Focus on enterprise workflows

According to TechCrunch, the Slack integration fits into a broader strategy by Anthropic to embed Claude Code more deeply into enterprise workflows. The AI developer explicitly positions the product as a core part of the software development process, rather than as a standalone assistant.

TechCrunch notes that this approach aligns with the growing adoption of Claude Code within large organizations. Companies are using the platform for both experienced developers and less technical users, giving Claude Code a broader role within teams.

TechCrunch also cites Anthropic’s internal research on the use of Claude Code by its own engineers. This shows that employees use Claude for a large part of their daily work, especially as a collaboration partner for programming tasks. At the same time, some engineers note that AI partially replaces human interaction and raises new questions about knowledge retention and skills development.

The simplicity of the Slack integration—where an AI agent is activated with a single mention—may further reinforce this dynamic, both positively in terms of productivity and critically from the perspective of human oversight and collaboration.

To use Claude Code in Slack, the Claude app must be installed via the Slack App Marketplace. In addition, access to Claude Code on the web is required. Anthropic provides additional documentation for teams that want to get started with the integration.