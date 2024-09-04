Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 strengthens immutable backups

Veeam is extending its solution for Microsoft 365 to ensure certain backup data is protected against malicious changes or deletion.

Version 8 of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 combines immutable backups with existing immutability features. Backup data can be stored at any object storage location, which is beneficial for immutability since object storage follows the write once, read many (WORM) principle. Due to the WORM state, data cannot be modified or deleted for a defined period of time.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8, therefore, provides object storage support for Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, IBM Cloud Object Storage, and S3-compatible storage.

Linux and Microsoft Teams

These new capabilities around immutability should take the backup solution for Microsoft 365 data to the next level. However, Veeam is also adding other new features to the solution. For example, organizations can now use Linux-based backup proxies, with which Veeam aims to provide more choice and lower total cost of ownership for businesses.

In addition, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 supports private and shared Microsoft Teams channels to better accommodate data from this meeting platform. Finally, multi-factor authentication for user interface access has been added.

Version 7 of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 was released in early 2023. In the meantime, minor feature upgrades have appeared and now a major release is going live.

