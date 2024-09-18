Veeam acquires Microsoft 365 backup solution Alcion, finds new CTO

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and the Veeam Data Cloud gain new capabilities thanks to the acquisition of Alcion. Alcion’s co-founder and CEO, Niraj Tolia, is immediately promoted to Veeam’s CTO.

Alcion was founded in 2022 to address the growing problem of data loss. As the amount of data continues to explode, ransomware threatens it. More and more companies are moving critical data to the cloud and to SaaS solutions such as Microsoft 365.

Alcion took a different approach by integrating both backup and security aspects. The company’s technology uses AI to learn from user behavior, schedule backups, remove malware, and detect ransomware. In addition, the Alcion platform helps automate workflows and simplifies backup and recovery processes. Veeam’s acquisition now brings these AI technologies to the Backup for Microsoft 365 product, which should lead to a more robust Veeam Data Cloud.

Alcion’s staff will join Veeam. It is unknown how much money is involved in the acquisition. Veeam already invested in Alcion during previous investment rounds.

Quest for CTO at an end

With the acquisition of Alcion, Veeam also found a new CTO. That position had been open since early this year, when Danny Allan decided to move to Snyk. Tolia, who gained experience in market development and customer progression as founder of Alcion, will now shape Veeam’s technical future. The Veeam Data Cloud, launched earlier this year, will play a central role in this.

Tolia is no stranger to Veeam. He previously founded Kubernetes player Kasten, which was also acquired by Veeam a few years after its founding. After that acquisition, Tolia remained active within Veeam for some time as SVP, Strategy.

