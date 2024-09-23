QNAP Airgap+ makes backups more secure through immutability

The new feature for Hybrid Backup Sync should make data more secure and recovery faster.

Air-gapped backups are regarded as an important means of protecting corporate data. In ransomware attacks, data is often encrypted or destroyed, complicating the recovery process. By using air-gapped backups, data is stored in a secure environment separate from the network. This makes it much more difficult for cybercriminals to gain access after an attack. A company then has an effective means of recovering data.

To use Airgap+, a company must have a QHora-321 or QHora-322 router in its infrastructure. These routers only allow connections between the source NAS and the backup NAS during the backup process. At other times, all connections are blocked.

The immutable nature (immutable) of the backups is also an important feature. The data is stored once and cannot be modified or deleted. This protects the integrity of the backups from ransomware and human error.

Recovery process

QNAP also indicates that using these routers, in general, should improve speed. The NAS supports 10/25/100GbE connections, which significantly increases the speed of backups. Furthermore, fast network connectivity allows for faster data recovery when an incident occurs. The ultimate goal is to get back up and running quickly.

